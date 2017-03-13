Ca ville Hometown Hero parade, pageant planned -
Details are being finalized for the inaugural Caneyville Hometown Hero Pageant and Parade, which will be held over Memorial Day weekend in May. Miss Kentucky Junior Teen Mahkayla Saling, a Caneyville resident, addressed the Caneyville City Commission on Monday, March 13 to provide an update on the planned Hometown Hero Pageant and Parade. The pageant will be held in the Caneyville Purple Flash Community Center on the Saturday before Memorial Day beginning at 2:00 p.m., and registration for the pageant begins at 1:00 p.m. that day.
