Grayson News Gazette story from Thursday Mar 23, titled Building burns off Salt River Road

A storage structure housing farming machinery was ravaged by a fire off of Salt River Road in Leitchfield on Thursday afternoon, March 23. At around 3:09 p.m. on Thursday, the Leitchfield Fire Department responded to 3905 Salt River Rd. on a report of a structure fire. Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall said he was informed by the owner, Jack Durbin, that the only electricity running to the building was to a workshop light, but this was turned off prior to the blaze.

