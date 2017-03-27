Building burns off Salt River Road -

There are 1 comment on the Grayson News Gazette story from Thursday Mar 23, titled Building burns off Salt River Road -. In it, Grayson News Gazette reports that:

A storage structure housing farming machinery was ravaged by a fire off of Salt River Road in Leitchfield on Thursday afternoon, March 23. At around 3:09 p.m. on Thursday, the Leitchfield Fire Department responded to 3905 Salt River Rd. on a report of a structure fire. Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall said he was informed by the owner, Jack Durbin, that the only electricity running to the building was to a workshop light, but this was turned off prior to the blaze.

George Smith

United States

#1 Thursday Mar 23
It is a sign of the awesomeness of Gods power! He is sending a message! S luts, immoral women, those living in sin, druggies, perverts, drunkards, blasphemers, fornicators, and such better all ask for forgiveness in Jesus' name and be baptized in his blood. The end is near and so many will burn forever.
Leitchfield, KY

