Art in the Park receives $2,500 grant

GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield Tourism Commission awards a $2,500 grant to Art in the Park. Pictured: Art in the Park Organizer Rita Stevenson, fourth from left, accepts the check from Leitchfield Tourism Commission Chairman Ryan Bratcher, third from right, as, from left, Tourism Commissioners Angie Jones, Joyce Mudd, and Lindell Sharp, Leitchfield Tourism Director Ilsa Johnson, and Tourism Commissioner Randy Pauley look on.

