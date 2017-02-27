Water District buys land for new office -
The Grayson County Water District on Monday, Feb. 27 approved the purchase of land for its new office and warehouse facility. Provided the land passes environmental and geotechnical standards and approvals, the Water District will purchase a two-acre lot on the corner of Grayson Springs Road and Shull White Road in Leitchfield from J C Lee & Sons for $80,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Austin Mattingly
|8 min
|haha
|2
|anni zachary tax lady
|43 min
|samantha
|7
|Gabrielle Travis
|52 min
|george smith
|10
|What happened to Dr. Nunnally?
|1 hr
|Mickey
|2
|Michael Curry (Nov '09)
|13 hr
|Lol
|25
|Old Days in Leitchfield (Jan '10)
|18 hr
|Mall the best times
|343
|Jen and Kels
|19 hr
|Sofaking
|4
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC