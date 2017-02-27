Water District buys land for new offi...

Water District buys land for new office -

41 min ago

The Grayson County Water District on Monday, Feb. 27 approved the purchase of land for its new office and warehouse facility. Provided the land passes environmental and geotechnical standards and approvals, the Water District will purchase a two-acre lot on the corner of Grayson Springs Road and Shull White Road in Leitchfield from J C Lee & Sons for $80,000.

