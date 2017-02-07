Volunteers needed for bike trail initiative -
The Public Trails Association of Grayson County is currently seeking volunteers to move forward with the construction of local trails. The association received approval from the Grayson County Fiscal Court last month to build the Taylor Fork trail system in the valley below the Grayson County Judicial Center in Leitchfield.
