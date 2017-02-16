Police investigating death of two-month-old -
Local law enforcement is investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby, which occurred on Wednesday morning, Feb. 15. Grayson County Coroner Joe Brad Hudson said a call came in at 7:49 a.m. on Wednesday that 2-month-old Kashden Adam Reed had been found unresponsive at his home in Penner Apartments in Leitchfield. Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins responded to the scene and attempted to resuscitate Reed until Grayson County EMS arrived, Hudson said.
