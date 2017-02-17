Moped crash sends man to hospital -
There are 1 comment on the Grayson News Gazette story from Thursday Feb 9, titled Moped crash sends man to hospital -. In it, Grayson News Gazette reports that:
GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield Police Department investigates a moped crash in front of Gatti's Pizza on Thursday night. A moped crashed into a post displaying the Leitchfield Gatti's Pizza sign, sending the driver to the hospital, on Thursday night, Feb. 9. At around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Leitchfield Police Department and Grayson County EMS responded to Gatti's Pizza, located at 619 South Main St. in Leitchfield, on a report of a moped crash.
|
#1 Friday Feb 10
I heard it was Scott Swift.
|
