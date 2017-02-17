Moped crash sends man to hospital -

Moped crash sends man to hospital -

There are 1 comment on the Grayson News Gazette story from Thursday Feb 9, titled Moped crash sends man to hospital -. In it, Grayson News Gazette reports that:

GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield Police Department investigates a moped crash in front of Gatti's Pizza on Thursday night. A moped crashed into a post displaying the Leitchfield Gatti's Pizza sign, sending the driver to the hospital, on Thursday night, Feb. 9. At around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Leitchfield Police Department and Grayson County EMS responded to Gatti's Pizza, located at 619 South Main St. in Leitchfield, on a report of a moped crash.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Samn

Madisonville, KY

#1 Friday Feb 10
I heard it was Scott Swift.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jen and Kels 1 hr Oops 2
Tasha douthitt Armstrong 1 hr Nunya 2
Danielle Segura Plastikon 6 hr why not 2
Overdoses in Leitchfield 9 hr Blindpeeker 1
Eric & angela portmans business 13 hr Yep 2
Pitiful 20 hr Just say no 4
News Caneyville woman charged with drug trafficking - 22 hr buttercup 1
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,292 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC