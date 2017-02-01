Meth lab found behind Save-A-Lot -

Meth lab found behind Save-A-Lot -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Grayson News Gazette

On Tuesday afternoon, Officer Eugene Cain, with the Leitchfield Police Department , was dispatched to the location at 612 English St. Upon arrival, he discovered a backpack in the dumpster containing three spent one-pot meth labs, which are meth labs in soda bottles; one HCL gas generator; and other meth-making items, according to LPD Sergeant Brandon Cook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Girls at Grayson Manor...... 1 hr Shocker 26
Vivian durbins pregnant again 1 hr Shocker 3
ATTENTION PARENTS-David Imbrescia 1 hr bimbo 3
jj embry 6 hr concerned parent 3
Pot sellers in Grayson County 16 hr anon9883739 1
Grayson Co. Crooked Cabinet (Jan '13) 16 hr Brownsville mom 109
marijuana. 17 hr abc 1
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,992 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC