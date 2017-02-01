Meth lab found behind Save-A-Lot -
On Tuesday afternoon, Officer Eugene Cain, with the Leitchfield Police Department , was dispatched to the location at 612 English St. Upon arrival, he discovered a backpack in the dumpster containing three spent one-pot meth labs, which are meth labs in soda bottles; one HCL gas generator; and other meth-making items, according to LPD Sergeant Brandon Cook.
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girls at Grayson Manor......
|1 hr
|Shocker
|26
|Vivian durbins pregnant again
|1 hr
|Shocker
|3
|ATTENTION PARENTS-David Imbrescia
|1 hr
|bimbo
|3
|jj embry
|6 hr
|concerned parent
|3
|Pot sellers in Grayson County
|16 hr
|anon9883739
|1
|Grayson Co. Crooked Cabinet (Jan '13)
|16 hr
|Brownsville mom
|109
|marijuana.
|17 hr
|abc
|1
