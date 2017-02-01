Meth lab found behind Save-A-Lot

On Tuesday afternoon, Officer Eugene Cain, with the Leitchfield Police Department , was dispatched to the location at 612 English St. Upon arrival, he discovered a backpack in the dumpster containing three spent one-pot meth labs, which are meth labs in soda bottles; one HCL gas generator; and other meth-making items, according to LPD Sergeant Brandon Cook.

