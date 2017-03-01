Groundbreaking set for Taylor Fork Trail

Groundbreaking set for Taylor Fork Tr...

Courtesy photo Grayson County Tourism Executive Director Anya Turpin speaks at the Public Trails Presentation, held on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Public Trails Association of Grayson County announced this past weekend that a groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the Taylor Fork Trail system on Saturday, March 18. The announcement concluded a full day of trail activities, which began on Saturday morning, Feb. 25, with the Trail Blazing 101 Volunteer Training Course, Grayson County Tourism Executive Director Anya Turpin said. More than 36 participants attended the Trail Blazing course, which was designed to educate volunteers on how to plan, construct, and maintain public trails.

