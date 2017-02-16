Free tax prep services available to e...

Free tax prep services available to eligible families -

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

United Way of Central Kentucky has partnered with the Green Rivers Assets Building Coalition, Helping Hand of Hope, and the Grayson County Alliance to offer a nationally recognized program - Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, also known as VITA. Residents who made up to $54,000 in 2016 are eligible to have their taxes prepared for free at Helping Hand of Hope and at the Grayson County Alliance in Leitchfield.

