Fey trial deferred for one year -
The case against Leitchfield City Councilmember Margaret Fey, who in late 2015 was indicted for 2nd Degree Wanton Endangerment, was recently deferred for one year and may be dismissed. Rather than going to trial on Friday, Jan. 13, the case against Fey was deferred for 12 months, and, if Fey does not violate the deferral agreement or have new charges brought against her in that time, the case will be dismissed on Jan. 11, 2018, according to the Grayson County Circuit Court Clerk's Office.
