EICS to cut ribbon on Thursday -

EICS to cut ribbon on Thursday -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

GC News-Gazette Robin Lashley, the owner and Executive Director of Early Intervention and Consultation Services, LLC, will celebrate the opening of her new business with an open house and ribbon cutting this Thursday, Feb. 9. A new local business dedicated to improving the lives of children and families will celebrate its opening with a ribbon cutting and open house on Thursday, Feb. 9. Early Intervention and Consultation Services, LLC, , located at 635 South Main St., Suite B in Leitchfield , will hold a celebratory open house and ribbon cutting this Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EICS officially opened on Nov. 1, 2016 and provides a variety of services for clients ages birth through 21, including speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, ABA and behavioral therapy, positive behavior supports for Michelle P. Waiver clients, sensory groups, and social groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lloyd Napier (Nov '15) 35 min lloydanapier 33
Brian bradley 52 min Tracy woodcock 1
Burglary 2 hr Question 1
pedophile alert!!! (Sep '15) 6 hr Big Deal96 10
rats in grayson co forsure (May '10) 11 hr Im skeered 134
I'm crazy. not stupid!" (Jul '11) 21 hr peace 2
Danielle Segura Plastikon 22 hr Lolol 1
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,853,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC