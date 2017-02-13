EICS to cut ribbon on Thursday

GC News-Gazette Robin Lashley, the owner and Executive Director of Early Intervention and Consultation Services, LLC, will celebrate the opening of her new business with an open house and ribbon cutting this Thursday, Feb. 9. A new local business dedicated to improving the lives of children and families will celebrate its opening with a ribbon cutting and open house on Thursday, Feb. 9. Early Intervention and Consultation Services, LLC, , located at 635 South Main St., Suite B in Leitchfield , will hold a celebratory open house and ribbon cutting this Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EICS officially opened on Nov. 1, 2016 and provides a variety of services for clients ages birth through 21, including speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, ABA and behavioral therapy, positive behavior supports for Michelle P. Waiver clients, sensory groups, and social groups.

