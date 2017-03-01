Community Sharing Pantry unveiled -

GC News-Gazette Peerce Abner, left, places canned food items in the newly unveiled Community Sharing Pantry as Laura Witten, of the Grayson County Alliance, looks on. The words "Take what you need, give what you can," written in bold white letters above its door, spell out the mission of the newly unveiled Community Sharing Pantry.

