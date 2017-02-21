Caneyville woman charged with drug trafficking -
There are 1 comment on the Grayson News Gazette story from Tuesday Feb 14, titled Caneyville woman charged with drug trafficking -. In it, Grayson News Gazette reports that:
A Caneyville woman who had been arrested on a warrant last Wednesday, Feb. 8 was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine during an intake search at the Grayson County Detention Center. The Leitchfield Police Department on Feb. 8 attempted to serve an outstanding arrest warrant on Mercedes L. Goldsmith, 26, of Caneyville.
#1 Monday Feb 20
i feel o sorry for the kids of this woman...its really ashame.....but most of all I hope she gets help..people don't want to be addicted to such a horrible drug...I pray she can over come this
