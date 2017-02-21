Caneyville woman charged with drug tr...

Caneyville woman charged with drug trafficking -

There are 1 comment on the Grayson News Gazette story from Tuesday Feb 14, titled Caneyville woman charged with drug trafficking -. In it, Grayson News Gazette reports that:

A Caneyville woman who had been arrested on a warrant last Wednesday, Feb. 8 was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine during an intake search at the Grayson County Detention Center. The Leitchfield Police Department on Feb. 8 attempted to serve an outstanding arrest warrant on Mercedes L. Goldsmith, 26, of Caneyville.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
buttercup

Elizabethtown, KY

#1 Monday Feb 20
i feel o sorry for the kids of this woman...its really ashame.....but most of all I hope she gets help..people don't want to be addicted to such a horrible drug...I pray she can over come this
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
stefanie Hodges Cotrell 14 hr Pathetic 11
Joey Pinner 16 hr Beth 5
Poor Owen's Wife (Jul '16) 19 hr Open minded 25
Kiny freaks, wild swingers lets chat... (Apr '16) Thu Open minded 46
Old Days in Leitchfield (Jan '10) Wed Karma 339
Pitiful Wed amanda 8
Does anyone know Hanna Embry/ Carby? (Nov '09) Wed Dick 33
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC