Book Review: David Leitch

Book Review: David Leitch

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Grayson News Gazette

Loyal readers of the Grayson County News-Gazette will likely recognize the name David Leitch due to Curtis Dewees's previously published articles on the life of Leitchfield's namesake. Since that time, Dewees has taken his exploration of Leitch's life to the next level, having recently released a full-length biography on the Scottish immigrant, David Leitch: Mysterious 18th Century Kentucky Land Speculator .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Searching 2 hr Ans 9
Darrian Escue on meth 14 hr trible 6
Ramdomness Mon Your mom 1
Kelsey Vance and Mark "Brad" Dennis Mon Your mom 12
Stephen and kaya scott...chelsea Taylor meth in... Sun Crazy man 5
Pot sellers in Grayson County Sun Silly 2
Can I still recieve my SSI/Disability Check aft... (Jun '12) Feb 5 fred 207
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,667,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC