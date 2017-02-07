Book Review: David Leitch

Loyal readers of the Grayson County News-Gazette will likely recognize the name David Leitch due to Curtis Dewees's previously published articles on the life of Leitchfield's namesake. Since that time, Dewees has taken his exploration of Leitch's life to the next level, having recently released a full-length biography on the Scottish immigrant, David Leitch: Mysterious 18th Century Kentucky Land Speculator .

