Book Review: David Leitch
Loyal readers of the Grayson County News-Gazette will likely recognize the name David Leitch due to Curtis Dewees's previously published articles on the life of Leitchfield's namesake. Since that time, Dewees has taken his exploration of Leitch's life to the next level, having recently released a full-length biography on the Scottish immigrant, David Leitch: Mysterious 18th Century Kentucky Land Speculator .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching
|2 hr
|Ans
|9
|Darrian Escue on meth
|14 hr
|trible
|6
|Ramdomness
|Mon
|Your mom
|1
|Kelsey Vance and Mark "Brad" Dennis
|Mon
|Your mom
|12
|Stephen and kaya scott...chelsea Taylor meth in...
|Sun
|Crazy man
|5
|Pot sellers in Grayson County
|Sun
|Silly
|2
|Can I still recieve my SSI/Disability Check aft... (Jun '12)
|Feb 5
|fred
|207
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC