5th graders pledge to be drug-free -

5th graders pledge to be drug-free -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

GC News-Gazette The fifth graders of H.W. Wilkey Elementary display their certificates signifying their completion of Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins' "Here's Looking at You" drug prevention program on Thursday, Feb. 23. GC News-Gazette One of the four Wilkey Here's Looking at You essay winners, Rilee Jo Penner, left, reads her essay discussing her role model, Brad Riley, her plan to stay drug and violence free, and her favorite lesson learned from the program. GC News-Gazette Addison Davis reads her essay on the importance of choosing good role models and the many ways to say no to drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a place to reby in the Leitchfield ... 5 hr Sassy 40 1
anni zachary tax lady 6 hr Pathetic 9
jj embry 7 hr Leavethemalone 6
Tara Durham 10 hr Sweetymomma4 5
kyle hardin (Dec '09) 12 hr Deb 10
What happened to Dr. Nunnally? 20 hr Your stupid 4
Austin Mattingly 22 hr Just saying 11
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grayson County was issued at March 01 at 7:43AM EST

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,679 • Total comments across all topics: 279,227,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC