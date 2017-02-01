Utilities taking bids for valve machine

The Utilities Commission met in regular session on Jan. 19, and Leitchfield Utilities Superintendent Dwight Embry requested approval to purchase a hydraulic, four-to-eight-inch water valve insert machine. However, due to the estimated cost of the machine - between $40,000 and $45,000 - the Utilities Commission is required to advertise for sealed bids.

