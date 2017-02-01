Utilities taking bids for valve machi...

Utilities taking bids for valve machine -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

The Utilities Commission met in regular session on Jan. 19, and Leitchfield Utilities Superintendent Dwight Embry requested approval to purchase a hydraulic, four-to-eight-inch water valve insert machine. However, due to the estimated cost of the machine - between $40,000 and $45,000 - the Utilities Commission is required to advertise for sealed bids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bel Chesse (Apr '09) 53 min Rat 7
Grayson Co. Crooked Cabinet (Jan '13) 2 hr Worried 110
Vivian durbins pregnant again 4 hr Shocking___NOT 5
Cheating at plastikon Day shift? 4 hr Wow 19
ATTENTION PARENTS-David Imbrescia 4 hr well 6
Girls at Grayson Manor...... 6 hr Inquiring minds 28
Can I still recieve my SSI/Disability Check aft... (Jun '12) 17 hr Concerened26 205
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,253 • Total comments across all topics: 278,521,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC