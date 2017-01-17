Utilities look to purchase valve machine

GC News-Gazette Leitchfield Utilities Superintendent Dwight Embry, front row, second from left, said the Utilities Commission is looking to purchase a water valve replacement tool this spring. The Leitchfield Utilities Commission announced last Thursday, Jan. 5 that it is looking to purchase a tool later this year to replace water valves at a lower cost.

