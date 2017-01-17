Utilities look to purchase valve machine

Utilities look to purchase valve mach...

Wednesday Jan 11

Leitchfield Utilities Superintendent Dwight Embry, front row, second from left, said the Utilities Commission is looking to purchase a water valve replacement tool this spring. The Leitchfield Utilities Commission announced last Thursday, Jan. 5 that it is looking to purchase a tool later this year to replace water valves at a lower cost.

