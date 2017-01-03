TLRMC welcomes first baby of 2017 -
Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center announced this week that Casen Ray Powell was the first baby born at the local hospital in 2017. Casen Powell was born to parents Natasha and Camren Powell, both of Leitchfield, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at 7:53 a.m. Casen Powell was also welcomed into the world by his siblings, Chloe and Mason Powell, and his grandparents, Greg Powell and Susan Moutardier.
