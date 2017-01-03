Teen arrested for vehicle thefts, ars...

Teen arrested for vehicle thefts, arson -

Grayson News Gazette

A 19-year-old from Caneyville was arrested and charged with vehicle theft, arson, and criminal mischief on Thursday, Jan. 5. At 6:10 a.m. on Thursday, the Leitchfield Police Department was dispatched to Grayson County High School in reference to a vehicle that was causing damage to property. According to a news release from LPD Detective Kevin Smith, a subject who lived nearby was walking his dog and heard a vehicle striking fences, spinning tires, and entering the baseball field and football field areas.

