Teen arrested for vehicle thefts, arson -
A 19-year-old from Caneyville was arrested and charged with vehicle theft, arson, and criminal mischief on Thursday, Jan. 5. At 6:10 a.m. on Thursday, the Leitchfield Police Department was dispatched to Grayson County High School in reference to a vehicle that was causing damage to property. According to a news release from LPD Detective Kevin Smith, a subject who lived nearby was walking his dog and heard a vehicle striking fences, spinning tires, and entering the baseball field and football field areas.
