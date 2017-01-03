Task Force updates on trail plans -

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

The Grayson County Trail Town Task Force met this week to discuss the progress on local bike trails, as well as a proposed Taylor Fork Trail through the middle of Leitchfield. Led by Grayson County Tourism Executive Director Anya Turpin, the Trail Town Task Force plans to request permission from the Grayson County Fiscal Court later this month to build the "Taylor Fork Trail" in the valley below the Grayson County Judicial Center.

