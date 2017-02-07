Rosine Diners Club returning to Opry -
Courtesy photo Rosine Diners Club band, from left: Jeff Morris , Jerry Embry , Mark Royal , and Kenny Flake . This photo was taken on the front porch of the restored Bill Monroe Childhood home on Jerusalem Ridge near Rosine, KY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Woodcock
|16 min
|Amazed
|4
|Searching
|8 hr
|Ans
|9
|Darrian Escue on meth
|20 hr
|trible
|6
|Ramdomness
|Mon
|Your mom
|1
|Kelsey Vance and Mark "Brad" Dennis
|Mon
|Your mom
|12
|Stephen and kaya scott...chelsea Taylor meth in...
|Sun
|Crazy man
|5
|Pot sellers in Grayson County
|Sun
|Silly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC