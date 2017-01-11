Nutrition classes starting in January -
A free class series of nutrition education programs will start on Jan. 20 at the Food Pantry, located at 2203 Brandenburg Rd. in Leitchfield. The monthly series will be taught by Robin Felix, Grayson County Extension Nutrition Education Program Assistant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mtd
|8 hr
|just curious
|1
|Samantha Meredith higdon
|9 hr
|The only
|4
|Mason johnson
|21 hr
|Dog
|2
|Bryce Sadler (Nov '09)
|21 hr
|Dog
|25
|Presley Cyliok (Jun '15)
|Tue
|ribbit9
|5
|Thank You Feed Mill Restaurant (Feb '10)
|Tue
|Thank you
|84
|Gabrielle Travis
|Tue
|KNL
|6
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC