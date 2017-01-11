Nutrition classes starting in January -

Nutrition classes starting in January -

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Grayson News Gazette

A free class series of nutrition education programs will start on Jan. 20 at the Food Pantry, located at 2203 Brandenburg Rd. in Leitchfield. The monthly series will be taught by Robin Felix, Grayson County Extension Nutrition Education Program Assistant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mtd 8 hr just curious 1
Samantha Meredith higdon 9 hr The only 4
Mason johnson 21 hr Dog 2
Bryce Sadler (Nov '09) 21 hr Dog 25
Presley Cyliok (Jun '15) Tue ribbit9 5
Thank You Feed Mill Restaurant (Feb '10) Tue Thank you 84
Gabrielle Travis Tue KNL 6
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,685 • Total comments across all topics: 277,822,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC