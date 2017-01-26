Man arrested for pulling gun on store...

Man arrested for pulling gun on store employees -

1 hr ago Read more: Grayson News Gazette

A Millwood man was arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on employees of the Leitchfield Advance Auto Parts on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. At around 2:50 p.m. on Monday, Leitchfield Police Officer Eugene Cain responded to a report of an individual pulling a gun on employees of Advance Auto Parts, located at 339 South Main St. in Leitchfield. When Cain responded, the subject had left Advance Auto Parts in a blue Ford F-150 and was driving on South Clinton Street toward Leitchfield Public Square.

