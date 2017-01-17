Man airlifted after car crashes into semi

A man was airlifted to Louisville after the car he was driving crashed into a semi tractor-trailer on the Western Kentucky Parkway on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18. At 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office , Leitchfield Fire Department, Clarkson Police Department, and Grayson County EMS responded to the scene of the crash near the 110 mile marker on the westbound side of the Western Kentucky Parkway . Prior to the crash, a black Ford Focus, headed westbound on the parkway, rear-ended a semi tractor-trailer, also headed westbound, near the 110 mile marker, according to GCSO Deputy Joey Beasley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.