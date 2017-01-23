Leitchfield may get new police station -

Leitchfield may get new police station -

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

During the Tuesday, Jan. 17 Leitchfield City Council meeting, Leitchfield Mayor William Thomason was authorized to negotiate the purchase of land for a new Leitchfield police station. The City Council entered executive session on Tuesday for the fourth time in three months to discuss the potential purchase of property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women explain please 1 hr asdasdasdasds 11
Kelsey houchens 3 hr Nice 2
rats in grayson co forsure (May '10) 3 hr SMH 129
Luke stone 14 hr True 9
Debbra (Debbie) Smith 21 hr tell it like it is 2
missed connection. wendy hodge (Apr '15) 21 hr tell it like it is 7
Plastikon 21 hr Small fry 22
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,556 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC