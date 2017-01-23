Leitchfield may get new police station -
During the Tuesday, Jan. 17 Leitchfield City Council meeting, Leitchfield Mayor William Thomason was authorized to negotiate the purchase of land for a new Leitchfield police station. The City Council entered executive session on Tuesday for the fourth time in three months to discuss the potential purchase of property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women explain please
|1 hr
|asdasdasdasds
|11
|Kelsey houchens
|3 hr
|Nice
|2
|rats in grayson co forsure (May '10)
|3 hr
|SMH
|129
|Luke stone
|14 hr
|True
|9
|Debbra (Debbie) Smith
|21 hr
|tell it like it is
|2
|missed connection. wendy hodge (Apr '15)
|21 hr
|tell it like it is
|7
|Plastikon
|21 hr
|Small fry
|22
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC