Leitchfield man arrested after fleeing police - 5:56 pm updated:

A Leitchfield man was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing from a Grayson County Sheriff's Office deputy on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24. At approximately 3:06 p.m. on Tuesday, Grayson County Sheriff's Deputy Joey Beasley attempted to stop a green 1997 Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. Highway 62 after a piece of metal blew out of the back and struck his cruiser, according to a news release from Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins. Beasley initiated his emergency lights and siren as the Chevrolet turned onto Watershed Road and into the recycling center, the release states.

