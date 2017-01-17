GCCAP to hold annual needs assessment -

The Grayson County Community Action Program will be holding its annual Community Needs Assessment meeting on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The meeting will be held at Community Action, located at 125 East Market St., Leitchfield, KY 42754 and will begin at 10:00 a.m. All individuals who would like to represent the low-income population in the county are urged to attend.

