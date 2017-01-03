Embry named Mayor Pro Tem -

12 hrs ago

The decision regarding who would be the next Mayor Pro Tem came before the City Council during its meeting on Tuesday. City Councilmember Kelly Stevenson said that, historically, the City Council has appointed the recipient of the most votes to be Mayor Pro Tem .

