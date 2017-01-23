County OKs trail system -

County OKs trail system -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Grayson News Gazette

The Grayson County Fiscal Court heard a presentation promoting a trail system on land it owns inside the City of Leitchfield and gave its approval to start the process of having it become a reality. Grayson County Tourism Director, Anya Turpin, and Vince Carman, of the Kentucky Mountain Bike Association , presented the proposed plan, the Taylor Fork Trail, to the court at its regularly scheduled meeting on Friday, Jan. 13. A map of the area showed a maze of trails which would wind along Taylor Fork from near Mill Street, down through the area below the new Judicial Center and Library, all the way to the area around the animal shelter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Affordable and reliable babysitting offered! 1 hr Lstone9 1
anyone know nikki noe? (Nov '09) 8 hr Truth be told 28
mercedes goldsmith and jennifer witt -who would... (Aug '10) 8 hr Going down soon 52
rats in grayson co forsure (May '10) 9 hr Sings like a bird 131
P.J. Sanchez 9 hr Duhhh 3
david decker 11 hr Here it is 4
Josh Clemons (Aug '09) 17 hr Wowzeer 8
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,550 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC