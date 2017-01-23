County OKs trail system -
The Grayson County Fiscal Court heard a presentation promoting a trail system on land it owns inside the City of Leitchfield and gave its approval to start the process of having it become a reality. Grayson County Tourism Director, Anya Turpin, and Vince Carman, of the Kentucky Mountain Bike Association , presented the proposed plan, the Taylor Fork Trail, to the court at its regularly scheduled meeting on Friday, Jan. 13. A map of the area showed a maze of trails which would wind along Taylor Fork from near Mill Street, down through the area below the new Judicial Center and Library, all the way to the area around the animal shelter.
