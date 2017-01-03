Convicted felon arrested after fleeing police -
A convicted felon wielding a handgun was arrested after allegedly running from a Leitchfield Police Department traffic stop on Monday afternoon, Jan. 2. Leitchfield Police Department Sergeant Brandon Cook said he stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in front of Embry's Bike Shop, located at 602 North Main St. in Leitchfield, on Monday. When he did so, a male passenger, wearing shorts and a grey hoodie and wielding a visible firearm and holster, jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, Cook said.
Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
|Samantha Meredith higdon
|3 hr
|Long
|1
|Has anyone heard of ANR relationship what is it (Sep '11)
|9 hr
|Brenda
|24
|ashley simpson (Apr '16)
|14 hr
|Barbie
|15
|Presley Cyliok (Jun '15)
|14 hr
|Sinner
|4
|Thank You Feed Mill Restaurant (Feb '10)
|14 hr
|Long ago
|82
|captin ds review (Dec '14)
|15 hr
|Hey man
|3
|Review: Sandy's Restaurant (Sep '09)
|15 hr
|Hey man
|31
