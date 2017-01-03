Convicted felon arrested after fleein...

Convicted felon arrested after fleeing police -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

A convicted felon wielding a handgun was arrested after allegedly running from a Leitchfield Police Department traffic stop on Monday afternoon, Jan. 2. Leitchfield Police Department Sergeant Brandon Cook said he stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in front of Embry's Bike Shop, located at 602 North Main St. in Leitchfield, on Monday. When he did so, a male passenger, wearing shorts and a grey hoodie and wielding a visible firearm and holster, jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, Cook said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Samantha Meredith higdon 3 hr Long 1
Has anyone heard of ANR relationship what is it (Sep '11) 9 hr Brenda 24
ashley simpson (Apr '16) 14 hr Barbie 15
Presley Cyliok (Jun '15) 14 hr Sinner 4
Thank You Feed Mill Restaurant (Feb '10) 14 hr Long ago 82
captin ds review (Dec '14) 15 hr Hey man 3
Review: Sandy's Restaurant (Sep '09) 15 hr Hey man 31
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,778 • Total comments across all topics: 277,686,507

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC