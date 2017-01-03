Convicted felon arrested after fleeing police

A convicted felon wielding a handgun was arrested after allegedly running from a Leitchfield Police Department traffic stop on Monday afternoon, Jan. 2. Leitchfield Police Department Sergeant Brandon Cook said he stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in front of Embry's Bike Shop, located at 602 North Main St. in Leitchfield, on Monday. When he did so, a male passenger, wearing shorts and a grey hoodie and wielding a visible firearm and holster, jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, Cook said.

