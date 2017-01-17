Cave honored for service in Vietnam -

Saturday Jan 14

The late Dr. Ray Cave was honored on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for his service as a combat medic during the Vietnam War. In a ceremony held at American Legion Post 81 in Leitchfield Wednesday night, veterans of the 1st Battalion of the 50th Infantry, in which Cave served in Vietnam, shared memories of the beloved Leitchfield doctor and presented his family with memorial certificates recognizing his military service.

