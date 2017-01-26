Car crashes through utility pole - 11:21 pm updated:

GC News-Gazette A Toyota Corolla crashed through a utility pole, carrying it and a traffic sign several feet, on Monday evening. A Leitchfield man was taken to the hospital after crashing a car through a utility pole on Monday night, Jan. 23. At approximately 8:56 p.m. on Monday, the Leitchfield Police Department, Leitchfield Fire Department, Grayson County Sheriff's Office, and Grayson County EMS responded to the scene of the accident at 112 West Main St. in Leitchfield.

