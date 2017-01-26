Car crashes through utility pole - 11:21 pm updated:
GC News-Gazette A Toyota Corolla crashed through a utility pole, carrying it and a traffic sign several feet, on Monday evening. A Leitchfield man was taken to the hospital after crashing a car through a utility pole on Monday night, Jan. 23. At approximately 8:56 p.m. on Monday, the Leitchfield Police Department, Leitchfield Fire Department, Grayson County Sheriff's Office, and Grayson County EMS responded to the scene of the accident at 112 West Main St. in Leitchfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelsey Vance and Mark "Brad" Dennis
|3 hr
|Allstar
|9
|Girls at Grayson Manor......
|5 hr
|Adam
|23
|david decker
|11 hr
|Haha
|5
|Cindy Goodwin and Mike Clement
|19 hr
|Haha
|4
|Cheating at plastikon Day shift?
|20 hr
|Not surprised
|14
|Kiny freaks, wild swingers lets chat... (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Fact
|39
|Kratom - Where To Buy
|Sat
|Ole skoole
|6
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC