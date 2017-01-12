Car catches fire on Lilac Road -

Car catches fire on Lilac Road -

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

GC News-Gazette Members of the Leitchfield Fire Department work to extinguish a car fire on Monday afternoon, Jan. 9. At around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, the Leitchfield Fire Department was called to 303 Lilac Rd. in Leitchfield on a report of a car on fire beneath a carport. Upon arrival, LFD personnel discovered heavy smoke emanating from a 2000 Chevrolet Impala parked beneath the carport at 303 Lilac Rd. The owner of the Chevrolet, Jason Cook, told firefighters the car had been parked under the carport for around a month and a half and had gone undriven in that time, according to Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leitchfield, KY

