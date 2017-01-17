Bluegrass Opry returns Jan. 21 -

The Grayson County Bluegrass Opry rings in the New Year with another big show on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Old Judicial Building at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield. Admission to the show is free.

