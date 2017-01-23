Bluegrass Opry is tonight -
The Grayson County Bluegrass Opry is ready to start a new year of bluegrass for 2017 with its first show of 2017 tonight . The show will feature an outstanding lineup of bands, and showtime is 6:00 p.m. Admission is free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
