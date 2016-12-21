Woman airlifted after Falls crash

A Leitchfield woman was airlifted by an emergency helicopter following a car crash on Falls of Rough Road on Tuesday night, Dec. 27. Prior to the crash, a 2000 Chevrolet four-door, driven by Brenda Saylor, 68, of Leitchfield, was travelling southbound on Falls of Rough Road when it left the roadway and went into a ditch, according to responding Grayson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joey Beasley. The Chevrolet continued in the ditch for about 200 yards before striking a culvert, going airborne for several feet, crashing into the ground, and rolling several times, Beasley said.

