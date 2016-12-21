Utilities mull valve machine purchase -
The Leitchfield Utilities Commission last Thursday, Dec. 15 continued its discussion of possibly buying a machine to cut the cost of replacing water valves. Leitchfield Utilities Superintendent Dwight Embry reported during last Thursday's meeting that valve machine equipment was showcased last Monday, Dec. 12 for the utilities by replacing two 6-inch water valves.
