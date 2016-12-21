Utilities hire engineers for new water plant -
The Leitchfield Utilities Commission voted on Thursday, Dec. 1 to hire an engineering firm for the construction of a new city water treatment plant. Following a public hearing on the proposed water plant project during the Utilities Commission's regular Dec. 1 meeting, the Commission voted to select Cann-Tech, LLC, out of Lawrenceburg, KY.
