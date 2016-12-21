Utilities given OK to pursue water plant financing -
GC News-Gazette The Leitchfield City Council authorized the Leitchfield Utilities Commission to pursue Rural Development financing for the construction of its proposed $8 million water plant. The Leitchfield City Council this week authorized the Leitchfield Utilities Commission to apply for Rural Development financing for the construction of its new $8 million water treatment plant.
