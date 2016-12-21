Semi burns in Caneyville -

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

At around 10:46 a.m. on Wednesday, the Leitchfield Fire Department was called to the parkway Marathon, located at 611 Morgantown Rd., to provide mutual aid for the Caneyville Volunteer Fire Department on a burning semi tractor. Firefighters worked to extinguish the Freightliner semi tractor, which was parked in the rear of the parking lot, away from any structures and other vehicles.

Leitchfield, KY

