Semi burns in Caneyville

At around 10:46 a.m. on Wednesday, the Leitchfield Fire Department was called to the parkway Marathon, located at 611 Morgantown Rd., to provide mutual aid for the Caneyville Volunteer Fire Department on a burning semi tractor. Firefighters worked to extinguish the Freightliner semi tractor, which was parked in the rear of the parking lot, away from any structures and other vehicles.

