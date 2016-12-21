Salt River Road wreck injures one

GC News-Gazette The driver of a tan Chevrolet Malibu was taken to the hospital following a crash on Salt River Road on Thursday morning. A Leitchfield woman was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a car crash on Salt River Road on Thursday morning, Dec. 15. At around 10:36 a.m. on Thursday, the Leitchfield Police Department , Leitchfield Fire Department, and Grayson County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene of the crash on Salt River Road, just east of the William Thomason Byway in Leitchfield.

