Police, vets work to make season brighter -
GC News-Gazette Caneyville Police Chief Anthony Clark, pushing cart, shops for Braden Hayes during the 2016 Shop with a Cop on Saturday morning, Dec. 10. GC News-Gazette Assistant Leitchfield Chief of Police David Riley, right, helps Marty Easteling, left, and Mason Breeding pick out toys during Shop with a Cop 2016. GC News-Gazette Leitchfield Police Officer Ian Renfrow, right, and Josh Langston look over a toy car during the 2016 Shop with a Cop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan Stone
|36 min
|Why
|2
|Cute guy Ky telephone
|2 hr
|Curious gal
|1
|Harman
|4 hr
|Humorous
|6
|scotty alvey
|5 hr
|Grow up
|8
|james garrett
|7 hr
|Hatersgonnahate
|4
|Guess she wasn't that sick
|10 hr
|Curious Too
|10
|Robinson and Houchin
|11 hr
|Hmmmmm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC