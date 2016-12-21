Police, vets work to make season brighter

GC News-Gazette Caneyville Police Chief Anthony Clark, pushing cart, shops for Braden Hayes during the 2016 Shop with a Cop on Saturday morning, Dec. 10. GC News-Gazette Assistant Leitchfield Chief of Police David Riley, right, helps Marty Easteling, left, and Mason Breeding pick out toys during Shop with a Cop 2016. GC News-Gazette Leitchfield Police Officer Ian Renfrow, right, and Josh Langston look over a toy car during the 2016 Shop with a Cop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.