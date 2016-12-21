Police to begin carrying Narcan -
Narcan is a fast-acting medication that officers will be able to use to not only assist someone who has overdosed on an opioid-based drug but also medicate officers exposed to such drugs, according to Leitchfield Police Department Sergeant Brandon Cook. Thanks to a partnership with Communicare and Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center , officers with the LPD and Grayson County Sheriff's Office received training earlier this month on the signs and symptoms of an overdose, how to administer Narcan, and what can and cannot happen if the medicine is used, Cook said.
#1 22 hrs ago
It is not the job of cops to provide medical treatment to junkies. By pulling them through they will lose whatever case they could have against the junkie. Any evidence they could get is tainted.
#2 21 hrs ago
Funny
#3 19 hrs ago
So tired of everyone, tax payers included paying the price for junkies. They destroy their children's lives, break their parents hearts, steal from everyone- and in return the cops are now bailing them out???? Ridiculous!
#4 8 hrs ago
So the tax payer will buy this drug so our police can save a dope head but if my child has an allergic reaction to a food, they're SOL? Not sure if it was Norman or Kevin who made that decision but i totally have problems with it.
#5 7 hrs ago
I totally agree with you! But who are Norman and Kevin?
#6 7 hrs ago
The sheriff and chief of police
