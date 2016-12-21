Outgoing City Councilmember honored

A 12-year member of the Leitchfield City Council, William "Billy" Dallas, attended his final City Council meeting Monday night, Dec. 20. As he thanked his colleagues in city government for their partnership and assistance over the past 12 years, Dallas also presented them with two challenges: Get the City Council's meetings to be aired on Channel 2, and motivate people to work. "We are going to be hurting in the next two or three years, if we can't get people to work," Dallas said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.