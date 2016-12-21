LPD receives 2017 Highway Safety Grant -
The Leitchfield Police Department was recently awarded a more than $12,000 Highway Safety Grant to continue its measures to improve safety on Leitchfield's roadways. The $12,250 grant from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety is broken down to provide $10,000 in funding for federal overtime for Leitchfield police officers, $1,250 for LPD personnel to take part in a highway safety seminar in May, and $1,000 for fuel reimbursement.
