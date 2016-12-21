Imaginary Pieces: Making the old new again - 2:15 am updated:

Imaginary Pieces: Making the old new ...

Imaginary Pieces: Making the old new again

Saturday Dec 3

The goal of Imaginary Pieces, located at 118 William Thomason Byway in Leitchfield, is to provide the tools and inspiration to take something that would ordinarily be thrown away and re-purpose it for use as something new. Lisa Raymer and Mary Stites, of Imaginary Pieces, purchase the majority of their merchandise through auctions and hope to inspire their customers to create something new from the old.

