FSA announces Harvest of the Heart results

The Leitchfield Farm Service Agency office on Friday, Dec. 16 announced the results of Grayson County's participation in the 20th annual Harvest of the Heart food drive. Approximately 5,547 pounds of non-perishable food items and $795 in monetary donations were collected by Grayson County USDA agencies during this year's Harvest of the Heart.

