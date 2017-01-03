District Judge Embry publicly reprimanded -
According to the public reprimand issued by the Judicial Conduct Commission, Embry, a Leitchfield resident, waived formal proceedings, agreed to the disposition made in the order, and "fully cooperated in the matter." The reprimand states the Commission received information during a preliminary investigation that, on June 20, 2016, Embry had an ex parte discussion with an attorney representing the father of two young girls regarding a case.
