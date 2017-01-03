District Judge Embry publicly reprima...

District Judge Embry publicly reprimanded -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Grayson News Gazette

According to the public reprimand issued by the Judicial Conduct Commission, Embry, a Leitchfield resident, waived formal proceedings, agreed to the disposition made in the order, and "fully cooperated in the matter." The reprimand states the Commission received information during a preliminary investigation that, on June 20, 2016, Embry had an ex parte discussion with an attorney representing the father of two young girls regarding a case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leitchfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Has anyone heard of ANR relationship what is it (Sep '11) 5 hr Brenda 24
ashley simpson (Apr '16) 9 hr Barbie 15
Presley Cyliok (Jun '15) 9 hr Sinner 4
Thank You Feed Mill Restaurant (Feb '10) 10 hr Long ago 82
captin ds review (Dec '14) 10 hr Hey man 3
Review: Sandy's Restaurant (Sep '09) 10 hr Hey man 31
Review: B & B Bro Italian Restaurant (May '09) 10 hr Hey man 345
See all Leitchfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leitchfield Forum Now

Leitchfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leitchfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Leitchfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC