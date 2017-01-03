City smoking ordinance starts Jan. 1

The ordinance makes it unlawful to smoke in an enclosed public place in the City of Leitchfield in which "the public is normally permitted to be present whether for business or non-business purposes." The ordinance, per a summary prepared by City Attorney Kenneth Smart, was established after the City Council "found that secondhand smoke is hazardous to the health of those exposed to it."

