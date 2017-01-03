City smoking ordinance starts Jan. 1 -
The ordinance makes it unlawful to smoke in an enclosed public place in the City of Leitchfield in which "the public is normally permitted to be present whether for business or non-business purposes." The ordinance, per a summary prepared by City Attorney Kenneth Smart, was established after the City Council "found that secondhand smoke is hazardous to the health of those exposed to it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Leitchfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the sexiest women at restaurants
|3 hr
|JRC
|8
|Can I still recieve my SSI/Disability Check aft... (Jun '12)
|5 hr
|Mary mickle
|203
|Shan Embry and Jessica Brown Roberts (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Candace
|31
|Charles Marty Higdon
|10 hr
|Mitchell
|16
|Lying Tiffany Durbin
|12 hr
|Need
|13
|Brandy Lee (May '11)
|22 hr
|Edward
|46
|Brittany akeridge
|Wed
|Brad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leitchfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC